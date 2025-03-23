SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

