SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.