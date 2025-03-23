Simplify Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,251 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on CHWY
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,726,333 shares of company stock worth $312,843,856. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.