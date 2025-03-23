Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,743 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.24 and its 200 day moving average is $531.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

