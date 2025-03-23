Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,626 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQ)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 33.59% of Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF Price Performance

SPQ opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.82.

Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF (SPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The fund combines core US equities with alternative exposure to multiple quantitative investment strategies, attempting to enhance both absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS QIS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.