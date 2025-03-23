Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,260 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

CTA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

