Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $581,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $566.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $593.61 and its 200 day moving average is $588.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.