Signaturefd LLC Sells 850 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in PBF Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PBF Energy by 391.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PBF Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 492,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $11,516,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $10,506,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,190,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,972,640.60. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 721,000 shares of company stock worth $19,269,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

