Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,218 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $5,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 41.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

