Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

UGI stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.