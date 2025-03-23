Signaturefd LLC Invests $207,000 in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.10% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.74.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

