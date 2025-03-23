Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 2,972.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 7,980.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

