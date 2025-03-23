Signaturefd LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.23 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

