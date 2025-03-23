Signaturefd LLC Acquires 126 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.64 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $220.10.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.