Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 477,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 508,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

