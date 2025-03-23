SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Financial Review

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53% Autonomix Medical N/A -212.48% -161.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SI-BONE and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. Autonomix Medical has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,307.04%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autonomix Medical has a beta of -5.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Autonomix Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $167.18 million 3.72 -$43.34 million ($0.76) -19.29 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million ($12.93) -0.15

Autonomix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

