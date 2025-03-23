SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Holdings Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,307,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,136 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 604,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,270,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.6 %

SharkNinja stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

