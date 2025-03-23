Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.81. 4,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.
Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
