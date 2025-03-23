Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $93,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

