Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys 929 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Research by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in National Research by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Research by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NRC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $338.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Research Profile

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

