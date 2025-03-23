Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Select Water Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Select Water Solutions worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $349,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,145,286.48. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.16 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

