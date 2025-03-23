Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $111,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $347.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $286.32 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.