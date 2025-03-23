Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,424 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Xcel Energy worth $82,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

