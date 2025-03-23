Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.13% of BorgWarner worth $78,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

