Sei Investments Co. Has $85.04 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Corteva worth $85,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Corteva by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 934,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after purchasing an additional 596,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5,353.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 547,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

CTVA opened at $61.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

