SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SCYNEXIS
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.