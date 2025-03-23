Sciencast Management LP Takes $731,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.69.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.