Sciencast Management LP Sells 29,109 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $64.36 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

