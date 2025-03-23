Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,779 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.