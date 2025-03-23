Sciencast Management LP Invests $974,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 5.7 %

LMT stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

