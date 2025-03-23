Sciencast Management LP Buys 1,130 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.