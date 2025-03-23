Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Napatree Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Napatree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

