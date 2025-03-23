Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

