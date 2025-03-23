Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.