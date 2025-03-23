SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SBAC opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

