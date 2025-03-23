Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,723.73. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Several analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
