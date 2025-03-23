Saurabh Saha Sells 55,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,723.73. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $876,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

