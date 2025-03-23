Santiago Subotovsky Sells 193 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 193 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $15,999.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,748.30. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

