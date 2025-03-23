Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

