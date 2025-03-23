Sandy Spring Bank Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

