Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,744,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

