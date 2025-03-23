Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

