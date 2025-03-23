Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

