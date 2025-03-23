Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 11.8 %

BATS EFAV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

