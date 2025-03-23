Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 5,422 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,892,000 after buying an additional 627,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,705,000 after purchasing an additional 519,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 744,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 172,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.