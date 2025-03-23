Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

