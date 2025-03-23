Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.