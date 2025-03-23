Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $53,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $227.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

