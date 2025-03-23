Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a PE ratio of 478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

