Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 15,589 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

