Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Gartner by 20.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $430.03 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.50 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.37 and its 200 day moving average is $507.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $546.63.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

